MP’s pledge on hearing loss

A local MP pledged to do more to help people with hearing loss back into the workplace following an event in Westminster.

Makerfield parliamentary representative Yvonne Fovargue gave her backing to Action on Hearing Loss’s new campaign Working for Change.

The charity wants to improve attitudes among businesses to the 11 million people in the UK who currently suffer some form of hearing loss, around five million of them of working age. That number is also predicted to rise.

Ms Fovargue said: “It’s been great to find out more about Action on Hearing Loss’s work supporting people with deafness, tinnitus and hearing loss and it’s an important campaign to remove the barriers they face when finding and staying in work.

“The fact that an increasing number of people of working age have hearing loss makes it all the more important that employers are aware of support available.

“The myth-busting guide the charity has produced is an incredibly useful resource and I’d recommend that all businesses and organisations in Makerfield take a look.”

Paul Breckell, Action on Hearing Loss chief executive, said: “We want to help businesses to support people with hearing loss to maximise their valuable skills.

“In 2017 no one should have to give up work due to their hearing loss early because their working environment can’t support them.”

To find out more, including downloading the full report, visit www.actionforhearingloss.org.uk