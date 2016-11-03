Mum begs youths ‘stop terrorising us’

A Wigan mum whose home is being targeted by youths is pleading with parents to speak to their children.

She says stones are often thrown at the windows of her house near Mesnes Park, causing damage and terrifying her young son.

Pagefield building, behind Mesnes Park, Wigan, which is being slowly demolished

Her plea coincides with renewed concerns about youths accessing the derelict Pagefield building site, which is next to the park.

The woman, who we have chosen not to name, contacted the Wigan Observer asking for help to share her appeal to the parents of Wigan.

She said: “Our houses are constantly having stones thrown at the windows. They have been chipped on multiple occasions and smashed twice.

“I have spoken to the police and the youth zone about this. But please speak to your children (seems to be only boys).

“It might be fun and games for them but it’s hell for us. My three-year-old has been afraid in his own home and it’s not on. Not to mention the amount of cars that have had to slam on as they have been messing about near the road.

“We have had enough and so have our neighbours. Let me assure you that if my husband gets his hands on one of them, as he has previously, we will be hanging on to them until the police arrive.

“I am sure that most of the parents are unaware of what their kids are getting up to, but it is either going to end with a fine/record or even worse, one of these kids is going to end up getting run over in the process of ‘fun’.”

Despite efforts by Wigan Council to secure the Pagefield site, last week new photographs were taken showing young people on the roof of the former mill.

And on Thursday afternoon, firefighters were again called there when a skip was set on fire, causing large plumes of smoke.

The abandoned site has become a hot spot for anti-social behaviour in recent years and there are fears someone could be seriously hurt there.