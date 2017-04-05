Murder accused: “I’ve got two kids, I’ve taken away their mum”

A hushed court room heard a man tell police of the moment he knifed his wife to death.

In interview with officers Stuart Gallear said he ”lost it” and “went for her” after spouse Mandy, 42, told him “we’re separating, I love him more than you” as she emptied the dishwasher.

I didn’t go there intending to hurt her. I made one big, big mistake, I lost it and I’ve got all this to pay for Stuart Gallear

The 51-year-old of Makinson Avenue, Hindley, has admitted Mrs Gallear’s manslaughter after discovering she was having an affair, but is denying murder.

The Manchester Crown Court jury heard him say: “The next thing you know I’m lunging at her, I grabbed her by the throat and the drawer was open. I grabbed the knife, pushed her back towards the sink and just stabbed her two, three times. Then she said ‘what are you doing?’ I still love you’.

“I snapped out of it...I’m on the phone saying I’ve stabbed my wife, I need police and ambulance.

“I can’t even remember it, two times that I stabbed her, is it three times? All of a sudden I felt like I was back in the real world. I’m looking at the knife, looking at her, thinking ‘****’ and backing away.

“It was only when she said ‘what are you doing I still love you’ I’ve got to be honest it triggered something for me to come back into the real world. I didn’t go there intending to hurt her. I made one big, big mistake, I lost it and I’ve got all this to pay for. I didn’t consciously think ‘I’m stabbing her’, it was a reaction. This is my wife of 18 years for God’s sake, I still love her.

“I’ve got two kids, I’ve taken away their mum. The eldest, she idolised her mum.”

