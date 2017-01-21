‘Murder’ teen in dock

A Wigan teenager is due to appear before a judge next week charged with murder.

Daniel Bamford, 18, of Harvey Lane, Golborne, is accused of stabbing 42-year-old Michael Keen to death in Darwen last August. He is also accused of wounding with intent.

Bamford was arrested after officers were called to an address on Hazel Avenue following reports of a double stabbing.

Mr Keen was pronounced dead at the scene while a 42-year-old woman was taken to hospital and later released following treatment. Bamford is set to appear in the dock at Preston Crown Court on Tuesday.