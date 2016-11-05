Musician Zoe’s awards night with the stars

A Leigh musician got to mingle with the stars at a glamorous London awards ceremony after being shortlisted for a top prize for young artists.

Singer-songwriter Zoe Unsworth attended the star-studded Unsigned Music Awards after being nominated in the youth category.

The 17-year-old got to walk the red carpet into the Troxy Theatre in the capital and met celebrities including awards host and Strictly Come Dancing contestant Laura Whitmore and Paralympics wheelchair basketball star Ade Adepitan.

Although Zoe did not win the youth category she also rubbed shoulders with music moguls and industry representatives and says the night has given her a better idea of how to succeed on the scene.

She said: “It was a good experience and meeting all these famous people was definitely different. We talked to a few people and did some networking and it’s given me some ideas about the media side of music, doing some videos for my songs and things like that.

“There were lots of artists there, people from Sony, Bafta and The Mercury Prize and it’s great exposure for my music.

“It’s made me determined to carry on doing what I’m doing but push it a bit more.”

St John Rigby College student Zoe will now appear at several Christmas lights switch-ons, including the Wigan event, before returning to London to write material with Adam Marc, who has been touring with top rock band Don Broco.

For more information about her music, follow her on Twitter @zoeumusic