Mystery tyre slasher caught on CCTV

A mysterious vandal who has been slashing car tyres in Wigan for more than two years has finally been caught on CCTV.

Ince residents have been repeatedly targeted by the lone-wolf in the early hours of the morning, with some saying their tyres have been stabbed at least six times over the past few years causing hundreds of pounds worth of damage.

The tyre slasher caught on camera

Finally sick of the seemingly mindless vandalism, Spindlewood Road resident Janis Perkons monitored the cars on his CCTV, catching the man red-handed.

Janis, 30, said: “The last time I caught him was three days ago. My cars have been stabbed at least six times since I moved in two and a half years ago.

“My neighbours have quite a few cars and they have had four tyres slashed across three of their cars.

“I always thought I have driven over some nails. This time I looked and I couldn’t believe that I had done it again. I looked through my CCTV, which I have had since I moved in, he has been passing our house.

“As soon as we leave our cars on the road overnight he just walks past and stabs them. It’s one thing damaging the cars but this man is carrying a weapon.”

Janis has since posted the footage online in an attempt to catch the perpetrator but so far no one has come forward with information.

Working as a mechanic and garage owner, Janis has voiced concerns that the man may be acting on behalf of a third party.

He told the Post that the man has been seen from around 5.30am walking to Ince Green Lane bus station, where he is picked up.

Stagecoach, which operates buses in the area, has been talking to residents to see if the company can help identify the man.

Janis added: “I am just worried that if someone confronts him about this, he has got a sharp object in his pocket and he could end up wielding that at them. For now my neighbours have been really kind and have offered me two of their spaces off the road.”

In the video the man can be seen wearing a high-vis jacket and swiftly bending down to each tyre as he passes the cars.

Police have been informed but an investigation has not yet been launched.

According to the Spindlewood Road residents, the man has not been seen on the road since the footage was uploaded online.

Janis hopes that alerting people to the attacks of vandalism will deter the early-morning slasher from striking again, although he fears that the man is now taking another route.

Other residents living in close proximity of Ince Green Lane have had their tyres punctured.