New auction house to attract crowds of bidders

Bidders looking to buy all kinds of items will be able to check out the lots at a new auction house in Wigan.

Businessman David Halliwell is opening Wigan Auction House and online auction site this weekend.

He hopes to create up to 10 jobs over the next six months, as weekly, monthly, specialised and general auctions become established online and at the centre on Miry Lane.

Mr Halliwell said: “Auctions will be both general and antique, selling anything from records and tools to vehicles and fine art.

“You’re welcome to bring your own items down too once we have launched.”

The new business will open with a public launch day event and the first auction on Saturday.

The auction starts at noon and the lots can be viewed on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

The launch event will be family friendly and include refreshments and a bouncy castle for children.

Assistant manager Georgia Booth said: “It’s been a great experience working with the team, getting ready for our first auction,

“I’m into all things retro and collecting, so it’s an ideal job for me, very exciting.”

Details of the lots on offer, how to register, selling and details of upcoming auctions can be found on the firm’s website at www.wiganauctionhouse.co.uk or its Facebook page.