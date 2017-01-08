New fire and ambulance centre gradually begins to take shape

Building work is progressing well on Wigan’s new community fire and ambulance station.

The structure of the building is now clear to see as the construction work continues on the pioneering hub on Robin Park Road in Newtown.

Work started on the site last year following the demolition of the former fire headquarters.

Greater Manchester Fire And Rescue Service and North West Ambulance Service’s joint venture with the contractor Willmott Dixon is on track to be completed in time for the station to open this summer.

Firefighters and paramedics will work there side by side when the new combined station opens its doors.

The current Wigan ambulance station on Pottery Road will then close.