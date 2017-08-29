New homes plan could see part of hotel demolished

A proposal to demolish part of a popular hotel is under consideration once more after a planning application was relaunched.

The Bellingham in Wigan Lane was the subject of an identical bid last year to replace part of its premises and grounds with of five houses, but the application was later withdrawn.

However, a blueprint has now been resubmitted to carry out the work, and if approved, a section of the hotel site will make way for one detached and two pairs of semi-detached dwellings. The disused car park and former function room on the Bellingham Avenue side of the premises would all be bulldozed if the proposals are accepted.

Documents submitted to the town hall reveal that the houses will attempt to maintain local heritage by replicating the smooth red brickwork of local properties. The hotel itself would continue to operate as normal with no interference caused by construction.

The application is currently under consideration and a decision is expected to be reached by mid-October.