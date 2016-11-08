New homes plan expected to be passed

A controversial blueprint for 150 new houses which has sparked residents’ fury was expected to be passed by planners today.

Persimmon Homes’ application for the land off Pocket Nook Lane in Lowton was being considered by Wigan Council elected representatives this afternoon.

The principle of residential development on this site has already been approved and the present applications seeks approval for the details of that development only

The developer was granted outline approval for the new estate in January and will now seek permission for the appearance, landscaping, layout and scale of the homes. Persimmon wants to transform grazing land into the new housing location, which is safeguarded and included in the town hall’s Core Strategy.

A report prepared for councillors recommends the estate be given the go ahead with conditions imposed on the house-building company. But the development is firmly opposed by locals and elected members, with Tory representative for Lowton East oun James Grundy and 21 nearby households all objecting.

The protestors flag up access problems, a huge impact on wildlife and say the new houses are not in keeping with other properties in the area.

Other points of dispute include the effect it will have on people already living in the area, the lack of a green corridor behind existing properties and concerns over large vehicles getting in and out of the construction site. Persimmon wants to build a range of semi-detached, detached and terrace properties including 38 affordable homes and extensive open spaces including ponds, wetlands, a park and a play area.

The developer will have to pay £6,325 per house towards the Golborne and Lowton Infrastructure Assessment to provide road marking at the junction of St Helens Road and Mayfield Drive and ensure public spaces are maintained and affordable homes provided.

The report suggests the details of the housing do meet the criteria set down in planning frameworks and the conditions laid down will be acceptable.

The report reads: “The principle of residential development on this site has already been approved and the present applications seeks approval for the details of that development only.

“The proposal will achieve a comprehensive development which would be well integrated into the adjoining residential area, representing a suitable urban extension to the existing built-up area, with good access to community facilities in reasonably close proximity to the town centre.”