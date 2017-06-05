New house blaze under investigation

A blaze at an under-construction property could have been a deliberate ignition, fire officers have said.

Crews from Atherton and Leigh were called to an address on Hawkworth in Astley just after 11pm on Sunday, May 5.

A spokesman for Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said the new house was well ablaze by the time they arrived with smoke billowing from the roof and windows.

The property sustained significant damage with officers on site for more than two hours dousing the flames.

The incident is now under investigation with deliberate ignition a possibility, the spokesman added.