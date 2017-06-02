New mayor takes the chain

The new Mayor for Wigan Borough for 2017/18 has been officially sworn into office and will serve the town over the next 12 months.

Coun Bill Clarke, representative for Ashton ward, was formally elected at the full council meeting in Wigan Town Hall.

Coun Clarke has lived in Ashton since 2007 and was elected to Wigan Council in 2012 as an Ashton councillor.

He has been an active member within the local community for a number of years as president of the Rotary Club and regularly raising money for local charities.

After former mayor, Coun Ron Conway, handed over the reins, Coun Clarke said: “I am very proud and excited to have been given the opportunity to fulfil this role and I look forward to stepping into councillor Conway’s shoes.

“I’d like to say thank you to my family and friends, who have joined me in this honour and to the residents of the borough for being so welcoming. I love being a councillor and having a good relationship with our residents.

“I hope to continue with this work while I am Mayor of Wigan Borough.”

Part of the mayor’s role is to select a charity to raise money for throughout the mayoral year. Councillor Clarke has chosen two charities to serve during his time in office; Parkinsons UK and Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (J.D.R.F).

He added: “I wanted to support these two charities because they do not have the high profile of some other charities and I hope to make people more aware of both of these.

“I hope all members will help to support these two worthy charities where possible.”

Coun Sue Greensmith, who represents Leigh-East ward was elected as deputy mayor.

The new mayor and mayoress, Joan Clarke, will not host a Civic Sunday service this year.