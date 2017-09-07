New TV gladiator role for hunk David

A Wigan-born beefcake’s TV career is going full circle as he steps back into the combat arena.



David McIntosh first rose to fame on Sky Television’s version of Gladiators nine years ago - now he is back on our screens with a reality show that gives contestants a taste of what it was like to be fighters at the Colosseum.



Bromans begins on Thursday September 14 at 9pm and the stars have promised a more “brutal” viewing experience than Love Island.



While toned torsos and bikinis are just as rife in the new programme as they were on the smash hit summer reality show, the contestants insist that is where the similarities end.



The new ITV2 vehicle will see eight couples transported to ancient Rome where the boys will be put through their paces by former Royal Marine David McIntosh in scorching hot temperatures.



The former St Edmund Arrowsmith High School pupil will set them daily, physical tasks to build up their strength and those who don’t cut it will be banished from the city.



Also featuring on the show will be the “eyes and ears of the elusive Emperor”, his assistant called Dominus, played by actor Tom Bell.



Cameras will follow the eight couples as they are transported back to the ancient world.



During their experience the glamorous group will wear the attire of the day, including sandals, leather loin cloths and gold lamé pants.



Drama is set to take place in and out of the arena, as the couples will be sharing a living space inside a Roman palace.



Ashton-born David was famously engaged to model and presenter Kelly Brook for a period.

