Lancashire teenager accused of rape

A teenager appeared before Burnley Crown Court, accused of three rape allegations, one of them said to involve a 15-year-old girl.

Tyler James Deterville, aged 18, from Roundwood Avenue, Reedley, pleaded not guilty to the three charges.

The alleged offences, relating to two victims, are said to have taken place last year.

The defendant will face trial on July 24th and was bailed on condition of residence and a curfew between 8pm and 6am. He must not contact the alleged victims