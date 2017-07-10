Nuisance homes hit by closure orders

Magistrates have acted on concerns about anti-social behaviour by putting closure orders on two social homes.

The properties in Leigh cannot be entered by anybody other than the registered tenants following the orders made at Wigan Magistrates’ Court.

Landlord Wigan Council, supported by the police, took the matter to court following a number of complaints from alarmed neighbours about the goings-on at the two addresses.

A house on Bow Road was made the subject of one closure order after people living nearby repeatedly expressed concern about anti-social behaviour last year.

The street hit the headlines last year when fed-up residents spoke out as they believed a Wigan and Leigh Homes property on the road was being used as a drug den.

Neighbours made a litany of complaints about people clearly under the influence of substances hanging around in the street and at a nearby children’s play area, walkers near the house being subjected to foul and abusive language and people visiting the property around the clock.

Magistrates said the order would run for three months and it would be an offence for anyone apart from the current tenants to enter.

The bench also banned anyone other than the tenant and their family entering a property on Hooten Lane, including the gardens.

It followed a series of complaints about disturbances and nuisance behaviour from people visiting the address. This closure notice will also be in place for three months.

A council spokesman said: “Anti-social behaviour can blight a neighbourhood and create many problems for residents. Along with our partners at GMP we will not tolerate such behaviour and take the necessary approach to address such problems.

“In these instances we felt that closure orders will help residents who have been impacted on by a small minority in their own communities.”