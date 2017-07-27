Nursery goes back to nature for green project

Hindley nursery school launched an urban woodland project at its summer fair.
The school was successful last year in applying for funding from the Big Lottery Fund of £9,967 to create the green area.
The project is designed to provide access for children and their families to a natural woodland area, where children have an outdoor learning and play environment which will enhance their creativity and imagination.
The grant has funded den-making, bug hotels, an outdoor classroom and landscaping.
The nursery also received funding from local firm My Fresh Prepared Produce for shrubs.
