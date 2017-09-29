OAP’s anger at vicious dog attack

A retired teacher has warned dog walkers and parents to be on their guard after her Yorkshire Terrier was savaged by two Stafforshire bull terrier.

Teresa Platt, 74, had been walking Daisy close to alley gates between Trafalgar Road, Avondale Road and Shaw Street, Swinley, when the incident erupted.

She said: “They came charging up to the gate and Daisy, who is very friendly, just thought it was some other dogs coming to play.

“But they grabbed hold of her and one bit right into her cheek and into her mouth.

“If the gates hadn’t been there, to separate them, they would have pulled her through and I don’t know what would have happened then.

“She was left covered in blood as it was and I feared the worst at first.

“The man who appeared to be the owner of the dogs was just standing there and didn’t seem to want to get involved. If I had been in his shoes then I would at least have pulled my dogs off.”

Mrs Platt, who lives nearby, managed to grab hold of Daisy and pull her to safety.

But the dog required emergency surgery at a local vets, having up to seven stitches inserted into the wound, and the senior citizen expects to be left with a £300 bill for her treatment.

Part of her fur had to be shaved off as part of the treatment and Mrs Platt later reported the matter to Wigan Police, amid concerns that the dogs were dangerously out of control.

“What happened to Daisy was bad enough but there are a number of young children who play in the area and I don’t want to think what might happen if these dogs were ever loose,” she said.

Daisy was initially left shaken after the attack and was nervous about going out on her usual walk.

But the dog now appears to have regained her confidence and Mrs Platt is determined not to let the setback interfere with her routine.

“I’ve seen the owner of these dogs since then and he has apologised for what happened with Daisy.

“But I wonder if he’s sorry enough to pay my vet’s bill?” she added.