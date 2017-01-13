OAP suffers burns in lighter explosion

An elderly woman was rushed to hospital after a cigarette lighter exploded.

Firefighters from Wigan were called to St Clements Court in Worsley Mesnes at 6.26am yesterday, Thursday, to treat the woman who had suffered burns to her hand.

She was taken to hospital by paramedics for further treatment.

The incident has led to renewed warnings of the dangers of cigarettes and smoking materials inside.

Smoking-related fires are the top cause of accidental fire deaths in Greater Manchester according to the fire service.

In total, they accounted for 39 per cent of accidental fire deaths between 2007 and 2014.

Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS) works with the Greater Manchester Tobacco Alliance, Stop Smoking Services and public health to reduce the harm caused by smoking.

A spokesman said: “By working together with partners we aim to reduce smoking related fires and fire deaths.

“Additionally we are equipping staff to deliver advice and interventions which reduce smoking prevalence and improve the health and wellbeing of our communities.”

A cigarette was thought to be behind a huge fire that ripped through a Wigan care home last year.

GMFRS said at the time that discarded smoking materials had been left in a bedroom at Norfolk House in Springfield, causing the home to be evacuated.

Warnings have also been issued about the dangers of e-cigarettes following reports of them exploding or causing fires.

A man suffered severe injuries to his leg when his e-cig exploded in the living room of his Scholes home.

The force of the blast resulted in shards of metal being embedded in the man’s leg.

E-cigarettes have also been blamed for a number of fires, including one which gutted the bedroom of a Leigh home after it has been left charging .

Doctors have called for tougher regulations on imports and more eguidance to be brought in for e-cigarettes after seeing a marked increase on the number of people suffering injuries from e-cig explosions.