Ant and Dec head to Walt Disney World for Saturday Night Takeaway series finale

The series finale of Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway will be broadcast live from Walt Disney World in Florida this weekend, with up to 200 fans of the show joining the hosts.

The TV duo - and Disney favourites Mickey and Minnie Mouse - will bring the 14th series of their popular ITV variety show to an end at the world famous resort in a first on British TV.

Ant and Dec will be joined by their co-hosts Scarlett Moffatt and Stephen Mulhern, while as many as 200 viewers will also fly out over the coming days ahead of the Saturday night show.

The current series has proved a welcome addition to the weekend TV schedule, with episodes regularly scoring more than 7 million viewers on average.

Saturday Night Takeaway was hit with drama two weekends ago as a prankster attempted to get into the studio after the live show.

Police were called to ITV's studios but no evidence of a crime was found.