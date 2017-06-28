Soap fans upset about shows being disrupted for football

Coronation Street and Emmerdale fans are outraged that both soaps have been ditched from two nights of this week's TV schedule to make way for football.

Both programmes currently have viewers gripped by huge plots, with Corrie's Eva (Catherine Tyldesley) finally discovering her fiance Aidan is cheating on her and Rhona's (Zoe Henry) stalking ordeal in Emmerdale.

But ITV's coverage of the 2017 Fifa Confederations Cup means they will not air on Wednesday or Thursday night.

Fans keen for their regular soap fix have been complaining about the decision on Twitter.

"Not happy that Emmerdale & Coronation Street aren't on tonight due to the stupid football," one angry fan wrote.

"No #Emmerdale or #Corrie tonight because of football #NotHappy just a load of blokes rolling about on the floor at least the women play," moaned another viewer.

One person suggested: "Do THEY think everyone likes pathetic football??, Give it is [sic] own channel, STOP DOING THIS."

"Furious no Corrie or Emmerdale due to unknown football match," tweeted another disgruntled viewer.

Both soaps are back on Friday.