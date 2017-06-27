Urgent food recall issued by Sainsbury's over Listeria fears

Sainsbury's has issued an urgent recall after a potentially deadly food bug was discovered in its own brand deli sandwich fillers.

The supermarket has withdrawn 13 products after Listeria monocytogenes were found in some of the products.

The affected products are both sizes of Sainsbury's branded Cheese & Onion Deli Filler, Coronation Chicken Deli Filler, Egg Mayo Deli Filler, Tuna & Sweetcorn Deli Filler.

It also affects the supermarkets 220g tubs of Chicken & Sweetcorn Deli Filler, Chicken Tikka Deli Filler, Egg & Bacon Deli Filler, Seafood Cocktail Deli Filler, and it’s Be Good To Yourself Tuna & Sweetcorn Deli Filler.

All products have a use by date of July 4.

The supermarket said: “Routine testing has detected Listeria in a limited number of the above products.

“As a precautionary measure, we are asking all customers who have bought any of the above products not to consume or use them, but to return them to their nearest Sainsbury’s store, where they will receive a full refund.

“If you have eaten this product and need further advice, please contact your health care professional.

“No other products or date codes are affected by this issue, and we apologise for the inconvenience this has caused.”

The Food Standards Agency said: "Sainsbury’s is recalling a number of their products because Listeria monocytogenes has been found in some of the products.

"Symptoms caused by this organism can be similar to flu and include high temperature, muscle ache or pain, chills, feeling or being sick and diarrhoea. However, in rare cases, the infection can be more severe, causing serious complications, such as meningitis.

"Some people are more vulnerable to Listeria infections, including those over 65 years of age, pregnant women and their unborn babies, babiels less than one month old and people with weakened immune systems."

Full list of affected products

Product: by Sainsbury’s Cheese & Onion Deli Filler

Pack size: 220g

‘Use by’ dates: Up to and including 04/07/2017

Item code: 7497786

Product: by Sainsbury’s Cheese & Onion Deli Filler

Pack size: 385g

‘Use by’ dates: Up to and including 04/07/2017

Item code: 7466511

Product: by Sainsbury’s Chicken & Sweetcorn Deli Filler

Pack size: 220g

‘Use by’ dates: Up to and including 04/07/2017

Item code: 7852922

Product: by Sainsbury’s Chicken Tikka Deli Filler

Pack size: 220g

‘Use by’ dates: Up to and including 04/07/2017

Item code: 7469201

Product: by Sainsbury’s Coronation Chicken Deli Filler

Pack size: 220g

‘Use by’ dates: Up to and including 04/07/2017

Item code: 7467097

Product: by Sainsbury’s Coronation Chicken Deli Filler

Pack size: 385g

‘Use by’ dates: Up to and including 04/07/2017

Item code: 7468131

Product: by Sainsbury’s Egg & Bacon Deli Filler

Pack size: 220g

‘Use by’ dates: Up to and including 04/07/2017

Item code: 7467148

Product: by Sainsbury’s Egg Mayo Deli Filler

Pack size: 220g

‘Use by’ dates: Up to and including 04/07/2017

Item code: 7467280

Product: by Sainsbury’s Egg Mayo Deli Filler

Pack size: 385g

‘Use by’ dates: Up to and including 04/07/2017

Item code: 6772677

Product: by Sainsbury’s Seafood Cocktail Deli Filler

Pack size: 220g

‘Use by’ dates: Up to and including 04/07/2017

Item code: 7467350

Product: by Sainsbury’s Tuna & Sweetcorn Deli Filler

Pack size: 220g

‘Use by’ dates: Up to and including 04/07/2017

Item code: 7497804

Product: by Sainsbury’s Tuna & Sweetcorn Deli Filler

Pack size: 385g

‘Use by’ dates: Up to and including 04/07/2017

Item code: 6772670

Product: Be Good To Yourself Tuna & Sweetcorn Deli Filler

Pack size: 220g

‘Use by’ dates: Up to and including 04/07/2017

Item code: 7467333

No other Sainsbury’s products are known to be affected.