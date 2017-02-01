Your 50p coin could be worth hundreds

Empty your purse, look under the sofa and check your pockets because if you have a 50p Beatrix Potter coin it could actually be worth hundreds of pounds.

The limited edition Beatrix Potter coins were issued by Royal Mint to celebrate the 150th Anniversary of the birth of Beatrix Potter in 2016 and both a plain silver proof coin and a coloured coin were introduced into circulation.

Demand for the coloured coins has skyrocketed however with the coins being auctioned for hundreds of pounds on Ebay. Some sellers have reportedly been lucky enough to sell their coloured coins for thousands online.

The limited edition coins feature the much loved characters of Peter Rabbit, Jemima Puddleduck, Squirrel Nutkin and Mrs Tiggy-Winkle, plus a special 150th anniversary coin.

Have you got one of these coloured coins, let us know.