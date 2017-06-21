Ofsted says school is ‘safe haven’

Improvements have been made at a primary school, where pupils arrive “with smiles on their faces”.

St Peter’s CE Primary School in Leigh has been judged to be “good” by Ofsted, two years after it was given the lower rating of “requires improvement”.

The inspectors found the there was a “positive and ambitious culture” since the amalgamation of the infant and junior schools.

They merged in 2010 and moved onto a single site on Leigh Street in April last year.

There had been “rapid improvements in teaching”, leading to most pupils making “good progress”.

Ofsted found the leaders had an “accurate understanding” of its strengths and weaknesses, which helped to make improvements.

Changes to the curriculum two years ago meant it was “broad and balanced” and pupils were “excited by the learning possibilities”.

The inspectors reported most parents were “extremely supportive” and governance had “improved greatly”.

Vulnerable pupils with complex needs were cared for “exceptionally well” and staff went “the extra mile” to make sure they made good progress.

Pupils felt safe, took pride in their school and work, listened carefully and were described as “kind, considerate, respectful and polite”.

The Ofsted report said: “Pupils come into school with smiles on their faces. This is because they see it as a calm, safe haven where they feel valued as individuals.”

Recommendations included refining the system for recording and analysing information about pupils’ achievements, and providing opportunities for pupils to have a deeper understanding of other faiths and cultures.

Headteacher Wendy Cathie said: “We have moved such a long way in the last four years including extending our provision to cater for two year olds and having all children educated on one site.

“We now have a more ‘dynamic leadership team’ and the school is a ‘safe haven where children feel valued as individuals’. Children at Leigh St Peter’s ‘make good progress’ even with the daily challenges some of them face.

“We are all very pleased with the outcome of our Ofsted and this is credit to all involved. This is where the next stage in our journey begins and we are excited about that.”