Oh boy! Singer meets his pop idol

Music fans did a double-take when Wigan singer Paul Sutton met his idol Boy George.

For Paul performs as a tribute act to the Culture Club singer and was dressed as him at a recent concert at Haydock Park Racecourse.

Paul Sutton with Ronan Keating

As well as enjoying the group’s music, Paul had the chance to meet the star.

He said: “I have been doing a tribute to Boy George for nearly three years. He was my mum’s idol and she passed away years ago.

“People started saying why didn’t I do Boy George so I did and it’s really taken off.

“He was at Haydock Racecourse a few weeks ago with Culture Club and I got in touch with the management and they said I could meet him.

“He was really nice, really funny. He said he would give me some tips on where to get hats from and things. I have to tweet him.”

The pair chatted and Boy George signed Paul’s publicity poster for his act, named Boy Gorgeous.

Paul’s presence at the concert certainly caused a stir, with around 100 people asking to have photographs taken with him.

He said: “Some people thought I was really him.”

Paul, who grew up in Springfield and now lives in Horwich, has been singing for many years. He first hit the headlines in 2000 when he won TV show Stars In Their Eyes performing as Ronan Keating.

He has since forged a career as a Ronan Keating tribute act, performing around the world as the well-known singer from Boyzone.

The former Deanery High School pupil switched on Wigan’s Christmas lights and appeared in a special episode of The Weakest Link featuring tribute acts. Earlier this year he performed on the pitch at the DW Stadium before a match between Wigan Warriors and Australian club Cronulla Sharks in the World Club Challenge.

Paul, a hairdresser, added Boy George to his repertoire three years ago and now regularly performs as the two stars.

Wiganers have a chance to see Paul perform as Boy Gorgeous tomorrow at the Boar’s Head in Standish.

He will be on stage from 9pm in a show which coincides with both his birthday and Wigan Pride.

And he looks set to have a busy time ahead after the photograph from his meeting with Boy George proved popular online.

Paul said: “It’s really taken off since I had the photograph with him. I put it on social media and it’s had more than 24,000 views.

“I have had lots of new offers from agents. It’s catapulted it.”