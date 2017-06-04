One Love from Manchester after terror

50,000 fans packed into Old Trafford as Ariana Grande returned to Manchester to play an emotional concert for the victims of the Arena attack nearly two weeks ago.

A host of stars performed alongside the American singer including Little Mix, Black Eyed Peas, Take That, Justin Bieber and Miley Cyrus.

Before launching into her hit Side To Side, Grande told the crowd: “I want to thank you so much for coming tonight and being so happy and strong and unified.

“I love you guys so much.

“This night is the kind of thing the world really needs right now.”

Grande said she had not planned to play so many of her big hits but changed her mind after meeting the mother of Olivia Campbell-Hardy, 15, who was among the victims of the blast that kiiled 22 people at at her concert last week.

She said: “I had the pleasure of meeting Olivia’s mummy a few days ago and I started to cry and gave her a big hug and she said ‘stop crying, because Olivia wouldn’t have wanted you to cry’.

“And then she told me Olivia would have wanted to hear the hits. We had a different show planned and we had a rehearsal yesterday and we changed everything.”

During the show she duetted with Miley Cyrus on Crowded House’s Don’t Dream It’s Over, during which they twirled each other around and embraced.

Katy Perry appeared on stage in a white mini dress with a long white feathered coat over the top to perform Part Of Me and Roar, saying: “We will not be silenced, Manchester” before Justin Bieber appeared to perform Love Yourself and Cold Water.

He said: “Thank you so much for having me, you guys are so brave.

“What an amazing thing we’re doing in trying to prove that love always wins.”

Bieber added: “God is good in the midst of the darkness.

“God is good in the midst of evil.

“I just want to take this moment to honour the people that were lost, that were taken.”

Coldplay performed an acoustic version of Oasis’s Don’t Look Back In Anger before breaking out another Manchester classic with James’ Sit Down leading into their song Fix You.

Ahead of the concert, fans expressed nervousness but a determination to stand together.

Among them were Linda Tipping, 50, and Laura Mayren, 26, from Chorley, who both sported Ariana Grande’s signature bunny ears as they said they were determined to enjoy themselves in spite of some trepidation.

Ms Tipping said: “I’m nervous. Everything has made me nervous. I thought about not coming after last night.

“But friends said ‘don’t be stupid, enjoy yourself and don’t think about it’ .

“We can’t let them stop us.”

Ms Mayren added: “You only live once. Our friend lost her niece, Saffie Rose (Roussos).

“We wanted to be here to show our support.

“It’s going to be amazing in there, we are one.”