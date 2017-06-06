One Minute Manifesto series: Full list

With only days to go before the 2017 general election, here is the complete list of our One Minute Manifesto series.
We invited each candidate to record a 60 second message to our readers, outlining why they deserve your vote.
Polling stations open at 7am on Thursday so if you are undecided, these videos may help you make up your mind.
Wigan
Mark Clayton (Liberal Democrat) - not submitted
Makerfield
John Skipworth (Liberal Democrat) - not submitted
Leigh
Richard Kilpatrick (Liberal Democrats) - not submitted
