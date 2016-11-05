Online snack firm expands into city

An online healthy food snack shop designed by a Wigan woman is expanding.

Born in the borough and bred in Yorkshire, Designed2Eat is now opening its first office in central Manchester and Salford.

D2E will be based in the Invasion Co-Working Hub within the business catalyst group, which bosses are very excited about.

They say that being able to work with director of AmeriCamp Lee McAteer and business developer of Invasion Marketing Andy Jackson, will provide support they never dreamed imaginable.

Designed2Eat was founded by Charleh Dickinson, who grew up in Swinley, along with her father Peter Dickinson in 2013.

D2E is an online natural healthy food snack shop selling products such as their UK’s first Paleo snack cake, grain free cereal RAWnola, nut butter and many more.

From the beginning the business was started as a healthy food blog by the 22-year-old because she wanted to help others like herself.

Charleh was a former elite athlete in swimming, athletics and modern pentathlon.

However, she was diagnosed with multiple food allergies and auto-immune conditions which made it hard for to eat healthy on the go.

Her mission was to create healthy recipes suitable for any budget using local, British ingredients.

It was only when the former Winstanley College student went to university at Sheffield Hallam to study food marketing management that she was encouraged to start developing her own products.

Since then, her Fudge Brownie has been shipped internationally and many more independent products have joined the Designed2Eat family.

Charleh said: “My father and I sold healthy products through my food blog but it wasn’t until I went to Sheffield Hallam that I discovered my passion for food product development. Over the next year, I developed a range of yummy cakes such as our fudge brownie which is high protein, high fibre and one of your five a day, as well a sweet coconut cake which is famed as the best pre-workout snack.

“Our cakes are unique because of the ingredients we use and means that family and friends can enjoy yummy treats together. We specialise in using healthy, natural ingredients to bring guilt free cakes and cereal for everyone to indulge together.”