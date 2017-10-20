The 12th man column: ‘We knew Whelan era wouldn’t last forever’

Our 12th man columnists discuss the potential takeover and flying high in League One...

This week’s news was dominated by off the field matters – the announcement of the likely takeover of Latics by a Far East sports betting firm K8. It was something of a surprise to most fans even though it has been known for some time that owner Dave Whelan was looking for a buyer for the club and Latics Director and former Manchester City Chief Executive Garry Cook had been brought in to broker such a deal. A process of due diligence is currently being undertaken by the English Football League (EFL) as they will have to assess if the online gambling and casinos firm are a ‘fit and proper owner’ for Latics. The EFL has been reappraising its owners’ and directors’ test after a catalogue of disastrous financial and administrative problems at clubs throughout the divisions. Leyton Orient, Leeds United, Coventry City, Nottingham Forest, Charlton Athletic, Blackpool and Blackburn Rovers have all recently suffered at the hands of dubious owners.

Sam Morsy rescued a point on Tuesday night

The EFL says it has responded and the terms upon which individuals are considered fit and proper to take ownership of a club are being reviewed. However whether a fit and proper test can prevent the catalogue of bad club owners that have afflicted football remains to be seen.

Whelan has a reputation for driving a hard bargain so it will be interesting to see what the exact deal entails. He may want certain assurances before selling up. He might, for example, want to retain a shareholding in the club and require the involvement of his grandson David Sharpe on the board as well as Chief Executive Jonathan Jackson. There are question marks about who will own the Stadium and issues about Wigan Rugby’s tenancy and Whelan is expected to want safeguards about the future running of the club.

There may be similarities about the agreement with the recent takeover at Portsmouth, where former Walt Disney Chief Executive Michael Eisner took control. Eisner pledged to form a heritage board, which would protect the club’s name, colours, and badge and prevent any relocation to a ground more than 15 miles from the city centre. The K8 investors have big ambitions, are promising to invest heavily and are aiming to get the club back into the Premier League. Whether they can commit the resources to do that however remains to be seen. Particularly as the sums invested by, for example, Championship clubs are very significant indeed. The fans seem fairly divided about whether the takeover is for the long term good of the club.

Certainly any agreement with K8 should build in safeguards so the club preserves its heritage and identity. There are clearly risks involved in taking on new backers, but ultimately the club will require new investment if it is to be successful. Many fans have experienced the Premier League, Europa Cup and FA Cup and are excited at the prospect of new investment and the possibility of new successes. It was inevitable that Whelan era would come to an end at some point and we can only hope that the new era will prove to be equally successful.

Ian Aspinall

The times they are a changing and it seems that little ole’ Wigan Athletic have been singled out to be the next victim, er target, for the murky world of Far Eastern Investment.

Those of you who read about it online will have spotted a couple of articles by me and a good mate perhaps questioning the wisdom of this and exercising caution.

Let’s face it, these kind of things seldom end well.

Whereas we received plenty of direct praise, there were some anonymous ripostes elsewhere claiming that I was a 60-year-old man who sits in the West Stand who would rather be in the Northern Premier League than the actual Premier League. Well, my faceless online chum, you appear to have mistaken the words “Northern Premier League” for “self-sufficient” and “sustainable,” which in any other business than football would be the key to success and survival.

So, for the avoidance of doubt, I want Wigan Athletic to play at the highest level possible for as long as they can. We are doing fine right now; a great manager, a strong, talented young squad of players we actually like and seem to care. We are winning football matches, playing attacking football and the fans have a smile on our faces. Oh and I’m 44 not 60.

We knew that the Whelan era would not last forever, and reading between the lines, it seems the sole reason Garry Cook has been brought in was to find a buyer and he has succeeded. I’ve said this before but finding the right owner for your football club is a thousand times more important than finding the right manager so I dearly hope we have chosen well.

Success to me would involve changing very little in the short term as we are ticking along just fine thank you. In the longer-term who knows. Without investment, we could be at best a lower mid-table Championship club, although we are still in possession of a squad far stronger than our income should be able to fund and that won’t remain the case.

Is the idea of this investment simply to maintain the club as it is or is it, as has been reported – to get us back to the Premier League? Some fans are clearly enthused by the idea of us becoming a “Man City lite.” Let’s face it, anybody would be daft to turn it down but they were the ones who struck the jackpot. Elsewhere, in the lower leagues there are dozens of tales of woe where the ownership of a club has promised the world but resulted in financial meltdown. At least the Venkys have now achieved their aim of making Blackburn Rovers a top five club!

Far from what I have been accused of, I am not wanting us to fail, or dismissing new owners before they come in. I am just saying that we should proceed with caution. We, as fans, have little say or little option as to what will follow, but if we’re saying it’s wrong to assume it’s a bad thing, then it’s also dangerous to assume it’s a good thing. It is, unfortunately pot luck as to what will happen. I am excited at the prospect but keen to see that the club will continue to be run under good governance. Managers, owners, players, staff all come and go, the only constant at a football club is its fans. It is the job of those fans to make sure the stewards of our football club are held accountable. Yet for now, the main thing is that we experience as little disruption on the pitch as possible. Whereas a point at Gillingham is not to be sniffed at, Shrewsbury just keep trucking so we slipped to second.

Another tough game is in store at Blackpool tomorrow and the fact we always win there worries me a bit as they now seem to be a team on the up after a few tumultuous years. And why have they had a few tumultuous years? I refer you to the paragraphs above. See what I mean.

Martin Tarbuck

Legendary Wigan manager Paul Jewell always used to say, ‘if you win your home games and draw your away games, you’ll be up there at the end of the season’, and that’s what Wigan have done in the last two fixtures.

On Saturday, Michael Jacobs’ first half deflected effort, and late second half goals from Nick Powell and Ivan Toney gave Wigan a very comfortable 3-0 win at the DW Stadium against 10-man Southend United.

On the following Tuesday, a late Sam Morsy goal salvaged a point at the Priestfield Stadium, after Tom Eaves’ opener for Gillingham at the start of the second-half.

Although Wigan were knocked off from the top of the league table by Shrewsbury Town after the Salops thrashed Bristol Rovers mid-week , more importantly, Wigan have formed a five-point gap between themselves and third-placed Bradford City. I believe it is fantastic that already, in late October, Wigan are already forming distance between themselves and the play-off places.

If the Latics maintain our run of form, we will be promoted in May. Although fans seemed to be dissatisfied with the result on Tuesday night, I was personally happy with a point. Gillingham is a tough place to go, and although the Gills have been struggling this season, London is always a bogey place for Wigan to play, with our only previous win in London being against Charlton Athletic this season since the 2013 FA Cup Final.

One of the most important things this season is that the DW Stadium is starting to become a fortress with the them winning six of their seven home games and conceding just twice. In all good promotion campaigns, sides always assert their dominance at home, with visiting teams struggling to pick up any points. So far that’s what Wigan have done. I know a lot of fans have made the similarity already, but, Paul Cook is very like to a previous manager, also from Liverpool called Paul – Paul Jewell. Cook’s personality is infectious, and his positive values towards playing and enjoying football seems to have been rubbing off on the Latics squad. But the most biggest pieces of Latics news have been happening off the pitch. Firstly, Michael Jacobs signed a new two- year deal to keep at the club until 2020, which I’m sure every Wigan fan is delighted with as ‘Crackers’ is one of our key players, and is a joy to watch play in the famous Blue and White.

However, although the Jacobs contract is massive news, and a great boost to the club, the new contract wasn’t the biggest news of the week. It was revealed that Wigan are in advanced talks with Chinese powerhouses K8 to buy the club. A lot has been said by Wigan fans over the potential takeover, however I believe it could be a risk worth taking long-term. K8 are serious investors, and have previously struck sponsorship deals with West Brom and Manchester City. They are believed to be wanting to pump money into Wigan to help them return to the Premier League. Fans are worried of what the takeover can bring, especially looking at clubs like Blackpool, Blackburn and QPR. But I feel there is risk of every decision you take in life, and we may never get an opportunity like this again. I trust Garry Cook’s judgement, who was appointed to find an investor, and I also trust that Dave Whelan wouldn’t leave the club in bad hands. Moving on to Saturday’s game, and I believe it will be a very tough game for Paul Cook’s men. Blackpool are flying at the moment, and are currently just outside the play-off places with a game in hand. This underlines what a tremendous job Gary Bowyer has done for the Seasiders who has transformed the club into promotion contenders after previously taking over when the club was in turmoil, on the descend in League Two. Hopefully Wigan can maintain their unbeaten run, and if results go our way, move back to the top of League One.

Jay Whittle

I could start this week’s column talking about the excellent win over Southend last Saturday, or I could even speak about the hard earned point on the road at Gillingham on Tuesday. But rightly or wrongly that all pails in to significance with the news that broke late on Sunday evening, that the tenure of the Whelan family as custodians of Wigan Athletic is set to come to an end. First I’d like to reminisce a little before speaking about what the future could hold for my club. Dave Whelan took charge of my little football club in 1995, two years after I had first started watching Latics at a dilapidated Springfield Park. To say he’s changed the club’s fortunes since he walked in the through the door at Springfield Park would be the understatement of the century.

Eight years in the Premier League, a League Cup final appearance, a League Cup quarter-final, and of course that crowning glory in May 2013 and the subsequent European Campaign. Not to mention another two Wembley appearances in 2013 and 14. That’s just the football honours, that doesn’t mention the new stadium, the new training ground and the stability he and his family brought to the club in over 20 years.

There’s been ups and downs, his ill thought out comments following the equally ill thought appointment of Malky Mackay were down points. Not to mention the relegations but generally it’s been two decades worth of transformation and success for this provincial football club. There would always come a time where he decided enough was enough, his large pockets are barely a drop in the ocean for this inflated land of football finance so it’s no surprise he’s decided to sell up now. The worry is what comes next – my first instinct on hearing the news about the takeover was to dismiss it, the journalist who broke the story has form for linking us with foreign takeovers in the past that haven’t come to fruition and I saw no reason why that would be different this time.

Why us? We’re probably less attractive now than we were when we were in the Premier League, and we weren’t too attractive then. That isn’t meant to be talking the club down – it’s simply a recognition of where we are as a football club. That provincial football club didn’t win the FA Cup and stay in the Premier League for so long because of its appeal to the wider region and its ability to generate wealth and income, we achieved those things thanks to the stewardship of Dave Whelan. Assisted by a fantastic set of managers in Paul Jewell, Steve Bruce and Roberto Martinez without forgetting those players who achieved so much at little Wigan. There should be no shame in admitting where we are as a club, although wholly preventable our fall back to League One on two separate occasions should come as no surprise to those who followed us rise through the very same leagues. Our potential new owners are said to be K8, an on-line gambling company based in locations such as Malaysia, forgive me for being concerned about their intentions. This isn’t to criticise our prospective new owners or indeed criticise any would be deal, it’s simply to show concern and to try to understand their motives. There are countless examples of clubs much bigger than ourselves falling victim to the trials and tribulations of foreign ownership structures and I just want to do my bit to ensure that doesn’t happen to Wigan Athletic. Others may sneer at that but if being concerned about what could potentially happen to our club upon a change of ownership is a reason to be sneered at so be it. Wigan Athletic have enjoyed a remarkably stable 20 years where progression has happened in virtually every season, it would be a shame to have that thrown away. That’s without even touching on the effect any potential takeover could have on Paul Cook and the lads which should be our primary concern at the moment. Whatever happens over the coming months, I hope that the Whelan family – namely David Sharpe and if possible Jonathan Jackson are part of any new management structure. They primarily are Wigan Athletic supporters and that is what we need to have re-enforced in the corridors of power. Until any potential deal is confirmed everything is simply speculation, on the other side of the coin investment could well be a boost to Latics and see us return to the Premier League. If that does happen I’ll be as happy as any other Latics fan. I just hope that the new owners can see the uniqueness of this special football club of ours.

Sean Livesey

It has been another interesting week in the wonderful world of Wigan Athletic.

Firstly there was the game on Saturday. Not a classic performance, but one which was certainly good enough to see us get another win and one which was never in doubt…from the 84th minute. In truth, Latics deserved to win the game and it was a bonus to return to the top of the league.

While the one all draw with lowly Gillingham on Tuesday night may look like a poor result, in realty these long midweek game are much more difficult then they might appear. While it is disappointing to drop from top spot again, we should be glad about the character that the team showed to get a point.

I can’t speak with much authority about the game on Tuesday, but I thought two players stood out last Saturday afternoon.

The first is Max Power. I thought he was man of the match. In the first half his passing was excellent. Both short passing and more incisive balls through the Southend defence. In the second half he seemed to take on the role that David Perkins did so well for us in 2015-16.

This was to always be available to receive the ball and to be accurate with his passing to keep the ball moving and the team in possession. If I am totally honest, I didn’t think Max was one of our best eleven players two years ago when we won League One, and it is clear that his role this year will be mainly from the bench, assuming our players stay fit. So it is really good to see him having an impact when he gets his chance.

The other big impact player on Saturday was Gary Roberts. Gary came to Wigan because he was well known to Paul Cook. The manager clearly knew that this was a player he could trust and who could do job for the team. Let’s be honest, Gary is coming towards the end of his career. He is in that stage where he doesn’t have anything to prove. While the likes of Grigg, Toney, Powell, Jacobs and others will still harbour ambitions to play at a higher level, and therefore want to be the star, or to score the goal, Roberts is in a position where he doesn’t need to care about that. He can do what is right for the team. We saw that on Saturday with two great assists. They may have seemed simple passes, but he spotted them and delivered them perfectly. Again he will not be a regular starter for the team, but he certainly has enough quality, and the right attitude, to have a significant impact when called upon.

The big news this week broke online on Sunday evening with the potential takeover of the club. Many have questioned why a Far Eastern business group might be interested in purchasing Wigan Athletic. After all, we do not fill our ground or have the fan base to produce huge income from merchandising or sponsorship. However there are a couple of reasons why Latics might be an attractive proposition. Basically we will have a cheap price tag and are debt free.

But how would the new owners expect to make money? That must be their aim as they don’t have the love for the club that Dave Whelan did to put so much money in over such a long period. Well they would expect to use Wigan to further their business interests, particularly in the Far East. We could expect them to rename the ground and take over the shirt sponsorship. That in itself isn’t necessarily a problem because it was the situation with JJB Sports a few years ago. We could mourn the fact that we might become a glorified marketing strategy – but again isn’t that what we were in the JJB days? The difference is that Whelan must have put more money into the club than he ever received through his business, and the new owners would be motivated by profit rather than any love for the club or for the town.

This strategy is based upon being in the Premier League. Only there would the owners get the exposure that would make a difference to their business. That might signal a return to the “glory” days but do they really understand the level of investment required to allow us to challenge for promotion and to survive? There are stories of owners at other clubs who didn’t understand what would be required to keep teams in the top flight.

Again, many Wigan fans might not like the idea of the Premier League being seen as all important – we know that there is a lot of fun to be had in the lower leagues – however that is common place throughout football now and indeed, it is how Whelan has always looked at the situation. But what if we don’t make it? Will they have the commitment to continue to invest or just try to get out wherever that leaves the club?

The main issue for me will be will be how they run the club. Very often after a takeover, come a change of manager. That would be a disaster for Wigan right now. There is no reason to think that it would happen – but it often does. Owners do change managers too often these days because they are desperate to protect their investment and business interests. While it is true that Dave Whelan changed manager too quickly at the start if his tenure as Chairman, he did learn the lesson and we benefitted from that during the Paul Jewell and Roberto Martinez years.

Obviously there is a lot of speculation here and there are a lot of unknowns. The details of this deal, if it does go ahead, and what follows, will be very interesting to see.

Stuart Glover