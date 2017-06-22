The Liam Farrell column: ‘A lot at stake in Giants clash’

The top four is still a realistic goal – but we’ve not much room for error.

We know we need to start chalking off some wins to climb the ladder, starting with our trip to Huddersfield tomorrow night.

Farrell celebrates in front of the Wigan fans

I know this won’t be easy. The table is probably a bit misleading because Huddersfield are one of the form teams of the competition.

They’re playing with a lot of confidence, they beat St Helens last week and they have dangerous ball-carriers throughout their side.

Leroy Cudjoe and Jermaine McGillvary, in particular, are going really well for them.

They’re just above us in the ladder, we’re level on points... there’s a lot at stake.

We know we’ve a lot of ground to make up, and we’re hoping to win all of our games before the season splits for the Super-8s, so we’ll be going there determined to get the two points.

We’ll also go over with confidence which only a win can provide.

Everyone’s buzzing to be through to the Challenge Cup semis, obviously.

But just to get back to winning ways was a great feeling.

It’s been a tough few weeks for us but, to get some senior players back on board, I think you could tell the difference they make.

Some of the tries we scored at the weekend – Joe Burgess’ first one, for example – I think it’s been a while since we’ve thrown a play like that at a team.

Sam Tomkins is really good at putting the finishing touches on our attacks and, on top of that, how great to see George Williams find his kicking boots.

Credit to Warrington, they showed a lot of spirit to get back into it at the end.

When Budgie hit the restart out on the full, I could have hit him!

And then even after Stef (Ratchford) had missed, they had a chance to send it to extra-time, and thankfully it went wide.

It would have been a tough defeat to take.

Strangely, at the time, I felt we deserved the win.

But then we’ve done a review and if you look at the stats, they were all in Warrington’s favour.

We had more dropped balls, gave away more penalties, made fewer metres – normally when that happens, you lose the game.

I can’t remember the last time we completed at 54 per cent, and it’s been a lot longer since we’ve completed that low and won the game.

Encouragingly, our defence had its bite back, but individually we know we need to tidy up our act.