The Liam Farrell Column: I hope to make comeback in huge week

It’s a huge week for us with the Challenge Cup semi-final on Sunday, and there’s a chance I could make my comeback.

I’ve not trained yet but we’re working out when I’m going to have a run on the field.

It’s a one-off game so you never know what kind of form they’re going to be in Liam Farrell

Hopefully if everything pulls up all right I’ll have a chance of playing.

It’s a big one for us. We’ve not been involved in a final for a few years and we’re looking to do a decent job this weekend, get a result and get to Wembley.

It’s a pretty special place and it’s a goal of ours to get back there.

As for training, it’s been a normal week. The week will build up towards the back end and the lads are pretty relaxed and don’t get too worked up about things.

But as the week goes on I’m sure it will get more intense.

We have a big job to do beforehand, and Salford have been really good this year and caused teams problems.

We know their strengths but we know we can do a job.

They’ve had a tough few results lately but I’m sure they will pick themselves back up for the Challenge Cup.

It’s a one-off game so you never know what kind of form they’re going to be in.

We’ll not do too much on what they’ve done in the last month because we know their threats.

They have performed well for most of the season and, even though they have struggled with their results lately, that counts for nothing in the Challenge Cup.

They have threats like Ben Murdoch-Masila and Michael Dobson in the halves, so we know where they will cause us trouble.

The Super 8s fixtures came out yesterday and it is what it is.

We’ve put ourselves in a position where we’ve got three home games and four away games.

We know what we’re capable of and what we’ve got ahead of us.

We have some tough games coming up, but I firmly believe we’ve got a good chance of getting in that top four. It’s something we’re looking forward to but, first and foremost, we have to get this weekend out of the way.

The football season is around the corner and the lads get really into it.

Last year we had a fantasy football league and everyone gets involved.

We all chuck £20 apiece in and see who does the best. Willie Isa came out on top last year so we’ll be looking to see who can win that one!

I watched a bit of the Open last week and Jordan Spieth thought he was going to walk away with it at one point.

Then he had a blip on the last day.

I thought he was going to blow it but, for a young lad, he kept his head pretty well.

Quite a few lads are keen golfers, but I’m not too good.

I think Joe Burgess backs himself on golf days and Ryan Sutton likes a game, but to say anyone is actually decent I don’t think there’s many.

I also caught a bit of the Tour de France.

Chris Froome is an amazing athlete.

It’s pretty special to win once – never mind four times.

Not many men have won four so it’s pretty special.