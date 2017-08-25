Opposition growing to rec car park plan

Support for a campaign against controversial plans to build on a popular Wigan playing field continues to grow.

The future of Standish Rec has been under threat since proposals emerged to turn part of it into a car park.

A petition asking the Neighbourhood Forum and Wigan Council to drop the proposal has reached over 1,600 signatures.

Shaun Booth who is leading the campaign said: “Almost everyone you talk to in Standish is against spoiling our historic Rec with a car park. We are losing green space at a ridiculous rate. It would be unbelievable for our own Neighbourhood Forum and Council to put a car park on one of the few bits of green space left. Talk about shooting yourself in the foot.

“The Rec was gifted to the people by Helene Standish in 1923. She and Henry Standish were unable to have children so the Standish line died with them. How moving that she left this land for other people’s children to play on.

“I believe it would be a cynical act of vandalism to pour Tarmac on it to make a car park.”

Standish Voice, the Neighbourhood Forum, is currently in the process of writing a plan for the future of Standish.

Nicola Benson, another of the township’s residents said: “This petition is crystal clear. People do not want a car park on our Rec included in that plan. It is not just about keeping precious green space; we are really worried about the increased traffic.

“It could mean hundreds of more car journeys past Woodfold Primary School each day.

“Traffic pollution here is already sky high with the target limits being breached regularly. We need to put the health of our children first and not do things that we know will shorten their lives.”

Residents are calling for better parking in Standish, but they say this should not be at the expense of the Rec.