Pair ‘assisted’ Jordan’s killer

Two people have been charged with assisting one of the men convicted of murdering Haydock teenager Jordan Campbell.

Michaela Hoather and Steven Wood appeared in court earlier this week to answer charges they helped one of 17-year-old Jordan’s three killers.

Jordan’s body was found in a burning flat in Parr on New Year’s Day in 2015.

He had been stabbed to death before the fire was started in an attempt to conceal the crime.

Hoather, 28, of Havelock Close, and Wood, 26, of Lord Street, both St Helens, did not enter a plea when they appeared at Liverpool Magistrates.

Charges state both defendants “concealed clothing with intent to impede the apprehension or prosecution of Anthony Wood, who had committed the offence of murder, knowing or believing him to be guilty of the offence or another offence”.

The offences are alleged to have been committed between December 31, 2014, and March 1, 2015 at Tickle Avenue, Parr.

The cases have been passed on to Liverpool Crown Court, where Hoather and Wood will appear at a later date.

Jordan’s cousin Ruben Hoather, then 22, and Daniel Wiltshire, 26, from Newton-le-Willows, admitted murder and are also serving life sentences with 19-year and 21-year minimum terms respectively.

Anthony Wood, of Thatto Heath, had denied the charge but was convicted of murder in July 2015 after trial at Liverpool Crown Court.

Wood was also jailed last year for conspiracy to supply heroin and cocaine.

The 33-year-old was ordered to serve a minimum term of 21 years and was a well-connected drug dealer before his murder conviction.

He was jailed for the drug conspiracy along with Jonathan Griffin, 28, of Ivy Avenue, Newton-le-Willows, who received eight years and eight months, and Darren Winstanley, 31, of Kendal Drive, who must serve six years.