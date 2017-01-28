Pair injured in car smash

Two men have been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a road smash in Wigan.

Fire crews were called to Ashton Road in Winstanley around 1pm on Saturday.

A fire service spokesman said the car had left the carriageway and collided with a tree.

Two men were said to be conscious and talking at the scene but were being treated for serious injuries by paramedics.

One was airlifted to Royal Preston Hospital the other was taken by road to Aintree Hospital.