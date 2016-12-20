Patrols stepped up at Christmas markets after Berlin attack

Police have stepped up patrols at Christmas markets after a “probable terrorist” attack in Berlin.

Greater Manchester Police said it has strengthened its policing presence at the markets in Manchester city centre after a man drove a lorry through a market in the German capital, killing 12 and injuring 48, last night.

Today, Tuesday, is the last day the Christmas market on Standishgate in Wigan and most of the stalls in Manchester will be open, while the market in Manchester’s Albert Square will remain open tomorrow, Wednesday.

Assistant Chief Constable Debbie Ford said: “Our thoughts are with all those affected by the tragic incident in Berlin last night, Monday 19 December 2016.

“Greater Manchester Police already has a visible policing operation in place around the Christmas Markets, in the city centre, and in other key areas across Greater Manchester in the run up to Christmas.

“We will be working in line with the national response and have strengthened our policing presence at the Manchester Christmas Markets and stepped up visible patrols, to ensure that people feel safe to go about their daily lives.

“I would like to stress at this point that there is absolutely no information or intelligence suggesting any attack is imminent in Greater Manchester.

“If you do have any concerns at all don’t hesitate to get in touch with police.”

Anyone with concerns can contact police on 101 or 999 in an emergency.