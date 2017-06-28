Pedestrian hit by a car near Wigan school

Emergency services were called to reports of a pedestrian being hit by a car near a Wigan school.

The incident happened shortly after 9am today as parents were taking their children to St Matthew’s CE Primary School in Highfield.

The car was reported to have hit a man near the Venture pub, on Billinge Road, and crashed into a wall.

An ambulance attended and a man was treated by paramedics, but he declined to go to hospital.

It followed a collision between two cars outside the school just an hour earlier.

There was slight damage to the vehicles, but no-one was injured.