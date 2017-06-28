Pedestrian hit by a car outside Wigan school

Emergency services have been called to reports of a pedestrian being hit by a car outside a Wigan school.

The incident happened shortly after 9am today as parents were taking their children to St Matthew’s CE Primary School, on Billinge Road, Highfield.

The car was reported to have hit a man and crashed into a wall.

An ambulance service spokesman said: “We were called to a road traffic collision involving a car and a pedestrian.

“At the moment we have an ambulance on the scene.”

They were not yet able to say whether the man had been injured in the incident.

A police spokesman said the driver was at the scene.

More to follow ...