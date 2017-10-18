Pedestrian hit by car at accident hotspot

A man was hospitalised after being struck by a car at a notorious accident hotspot.



The 58-year-old suffered a broken ankle after being struck by a blue VW Golf at the Saddle junction on Ormskirk Road, shortly after 8pm yesterday (Tuesday).

He was taken to hospital where he is being treated for his injuries.

The driver of the car was not injured.

Police have launched an investigation and are appealing for witnesses, and anyone with dash-cam footage, to come forward.



Police Constable Jon McColl of GMP’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “I would ask anyone who witnessed the man before the collision, or saw what happened, to contact police.



“If you have any dash-cam footage, please get in touch as a matter of urgency.”

The Saddle junction has been the scene of several dangerous accidents in recent years. In 2012, a man was killed after being hit by a Nissan Almera near the Asda superstore at the junction.



Anyone with information, or dash-cam footage, should contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 0161 856 4741, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.