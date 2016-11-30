Pensioner dies after being hit by car

A pensioner has died after he was hit by a car in Wigan.

The elderly man was in collision with what is believed to have been a Jaguar on Golborne High Street close to the Charles Napier pub early on Tuesday evening.

Emergency services were called to the scene at around 6.25pm and the unnamed victim was taken to hospital but doctors were unable to save him and he died a short time later.

Police are appealing for information about the crash. Anyone witnesses are asked to ring 101.