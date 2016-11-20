Pensioner in critical condition after collision with bus

A man is in hospital in a life-threatening condition after a collision with a bus.

The 69-year-old was crossing the road on Hallgate, in Wigan town centre, when he was in a collision with a single-decker bus at 9.05am on Saturday.

He was taken to hospital with a head injury, where he remains in a critical condition.

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

PC Phillip Turley, of the serious collision investigation unit, said: “Sadly, a man is in hospital in a critical condition and my thoughts are with his family during this difficult time.

“I would appeal to anyone who saw the collision to get in touch with police, so we can piece together exactly what happened.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 0161 856 4741 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.