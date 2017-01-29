Pensioner injured in care home robbery

A 97-year-old woman with dementia was attacked and robbed during an early hours raid on a borough care home.

Detectives have launched an investigation and are appealing for information after the home on Battersby Street in Leigh was targeted.

Shortly after 7am on Saturday January 28 police were called to reports that carers had discovered three rooms at the facility had been broken into during the night and a 97-year-old woman had been assaulted.

The woman was treated for minor injuries, however her injuries could have been much worse, Greater Manchester Police said.

It is believed that the break-in happened sometime between 4am and 7am.

Police have now released an image of the man they believe is responsible for the robbery, and are hoping the public can help identify him.

Ch Supt Stuart Ellison, Wigan borough commander, said: “How someone could sink so low as to break into a care home is beyond me. My thoughts are with the lady, I am so glad her injuries weren’t more serious.

“We are keen to identify the man in the CCTV. He is seen to be riding a bicycle and carrying a suitcase that we believe was stolen from one of the rooms.

“We have stepped up patrols in the area as our investigation continues.

“Anyone who saw anyone acting suspicious in the area last night or may have any idea who this man could be, is asked to contact police as soon as possible.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on via 101 quoting reference number 505 of 28/01/17 or anonymously via the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.