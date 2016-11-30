Pensioner killed in crash named

A pensioner who died after he was hit by a car in Wigan has been named.

John Heyworth, known as Jack, was involved in a collision with a green X-type Jaguar on Golborne High Street close to the Charles Napier pub early on Tuesday evening.

Emergency services were called to the scene at around 6.25pm. The 77-year-old was taken to hospital but doctors were unable to save him and he died a short time later.

The driver of the car – a man in his 30s – stopped at the scene and was not injured.

Residents ‘ignored’ over safety fears

GMP’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit is now looking at the circumstances surrounding the collision and an appeal for any witnesses has been launched.

Senior investigation officer, Police Constable Paul Hailwood, said: “We continue to think of Jack’s family at this time and anyone else affected by his death.

“We are continuing with our investigation and we are still appealing to the public for any information that could help us with our enquiries.

“If you saw anything in the area at that time or if you saw the Jaguar before the collision, please get in touch with us.”

Anyone with any information should call police on 0161 856 4741/4742 to pass on information.