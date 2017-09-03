Pensioner seriously injured in collision

A pensioner was taken to hospital with serious injuries following a road collision in Wigan.

Police and ambulance services were called to Gidlow Lane at around 1.30pm on Saturday.

They found a pedestrian, a woman in her 70s, had suffered major injuries following a suspected collision with a car.

She was taken to hospital. The exact nature of her injuries is not known.

The circumstances of the incident are extremely unclear, although two vehicles - a Ford and a Vauxhall Corsa - appear to have been involved.

Enquiries by Greater Manchester Police (GMP) are ongoing.

Police are now urgently appealing for witnesses to come forward, either by ringing 101 or contacting independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.