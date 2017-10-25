Pet owners' grief at cat poisonings

A pet owner has spoken of her deep sadness after her beloved cat was poisoned in one of a spate of incidents.

Around five animals are thought to have died after eating food laced with antifreeze in Worsley Hall in the past week.

Natalie Parry, of Cameron Place, spoke out after her four-year-old black male cat Beau was rushed to the vet last Friday but there was nothing that could be done for him.

After speaking to several other people in the area Natalie realised there had been a spate of poisonings.

She and other owners are now frantically distributing posters and leaflets making other animal lovers aware of what is going on to keep them indoors if necessary.

Natalie, 31, also spoke of the devastating effect of Beau’s death on her seven-year-old daughter Bella.

She said: “I noticed last Thursday evening that Beau was acting a bit weird. He was hiding behind my mirror and was very quiet.

“I decided we would take him to the vet first thing and then he started losing his balance, it was like he was inebriated.

“The vet confirmed that the way his breath smelled and how he was acting meant he had been poisoned.

“They said they would take blood tests but there was little they could do. Antifreeze poisoning is pretty much always fatal. It attacks their kidneys and then damages the brain.

“I think the hardest thing was telling Bella because Beau was her cat. She just doesn’t understand why someone would do that and is really distraught about it.

“I just hope people keep their cats in around this area. I don’t think you can do much about it, you can’t prove it and you can’t just point fingers.

“It’s just heartbreaking. One day I was out and turned back into my street and two little children, one of them younger than Bella and the other about her age, were going round on scooters telling people their cat had died and giving out information.

“Little kids shouldn’t have to be doing that, it’s not fair. They just didn’t want any more cats to be hurt.”

Natalie says most of the poisonings have happened on her road and nearby Matheson Drive.

She believes the cats have been deliberately targeted as several sick animals have vomited up lumps of meat when their owners usually give them dry food.

Cats Protection Atherton and Wigan also posted on Facebook about the spree of poisonings.

The charity put online pictures of Tiger and Batty, a ginger and a tortoiseshell and white cat, who have also recently died.

The incidents are thought to have taken place between Saturday October 14 and Friday October 20.

Cats Protection also advised owners to check the RSPCA website for more information on antifreeze poisoning.

Natalie has also been to see Greater Manchester Police (GMP) about the incidents.

Social media messages suggested warning posters for pet owners have also appeared on Greenhey in Orrell.

For more information about antifreeze poisoning, visit www.rspca.org.uk/adviceandwelfare/pets/cats/health/poisoning/antifreeze