Peter will be seeing red on bike challenge

A Wiganer is getting back on his bike for a gruelling 150-mile charity challenge to raise awareness of men’s mental health problems.

Peter Wright will pedal from his home town of Ashton to Anfield and then complete 125 laps of the outside of Liverpool FC’s famous stadium.

There will also be a football link to the start of the trek as the start line will be Ashton Town AFC’s ground.

Peter took part in the previous Pedal to Paris challenge, riding the leg from Stoke to Stafford, and his own experiences have made him determined to get back in the saddle.

The 27-year-old, who works as assistant manager at Caroline Street micropub Wigan Central, said: “The Anfield connection is because I’m a Liverpool fan and I’m from Ashton.

“I’ve struggled with certain things myself and I want to prove that whatever situation you’re in there is the possibility of changing things.

“Mental illness might affect anyone at any given point in their lives. You never think it will happen to you so I want to put it out there that there are options to help you.

“I think there’s still a reluctance among men to talk about these things, although it is now getting more attention.”

Peter says riding his bike and getting fit helps him to go to a new place and return with a fresher mental outlook.

He is aiming to do the ride next February during an international football break and will probably cover the entire distance in one day.

To find out more search for Kop 125 on Facebook.