Petrol spillage on garage forecourt

Firefighters were called to a garage when 30 litres of petrol poured onto the forecourt.

The driver of a Vauxhall Agila was filling up the tank when a corroded part caused the fuel to spill out.

Crews from Atherton fire station were called to the Cross Hillock Texaco garage, on Manchester Road, Astley, at 10.30pm on Wednesday.

They used sand to clean up the spilled petrol and made an emergency repair to the car.

The vehicle was removed from the garage by a recovery truck.