PICTURES: Flats flooded and set alight after council announces demolition

A block of Wigan flats has been set alight and flooded just days after the town hall announced its upcoming demolition.

Three fire engines from Wigan and Hindley attended Blake Close in Worsley Mesnes tonight after someone deliberately started a fire in a vacant apartment block and turned on taps to flood the building.

Using ladder firefighters were able to access the building

Earlier this week Wigan Council announced that the flats are set to be flattened as part of a regeneration scheme for the area.

Firefighters have condemned the arsonists, saying that they are wasting "vital life-saving resources" on anti-social behaviour.

Crews managed to access the building and douse the flames.

Watch manager Issac Oluvankinse said: "We are wasting valuable resources on anti-social behaviour, hoax calls and deliberate fire setting.

Crews bravely enter the abandoned flats. Pictures all by David Bretherton

"This behaviour is causing vital services, which could be used for life saving incidents, to instead be used on silly antics..

"If something important happens then fire engines will have to come from further away if we are already at these anti-social incidents."

Anyone with information about the incident should contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.