Pipe hurled through taxi window

A taxi passenger is said to have narrowly avoided being blinded after a plastic pipe was hurled through the window of a cab in Platt Bridge.

Police say the victim, who has not been named, only suffered a cut to his head after the incident involving a moving taxi on Liverpool Road on Saturday night.

An investigation is underway amid concerns that the passenger and driver could have suffered more serious consequences as a result of the attack, which took place at around 10.30pm near to the junction with Moss Lane.

Residents also claim that there have been similar incidents occurring around Millers Lane and Lomax Street and Walthew Lane, with mud and stones also being thrown at passing vehicles.

A Greater Manchester Police spokesman said: “The pipe had been broken off the wall of a nearby property.

“The pipe hit the front seat passenger to the head causing a cut, which fortunately is not believed to be serious.

“It is only by sheer luck, however, that the 18-inch long pipe, coming through the open window of a moving car, didn’t cause far more serious injury.”

Police believe that a number of youths, male and female, were seen running off after the pipework was thrown.

The police spokesman added: “I’d ask anyone reading this who was involved to consider what the consequences of their mindless behaviour could have been.

“Had the victim not turned to speak to the driver, as the pipe was thrown, he could have had life-changing injuries and possibly lost his sight.

“The consequences too for anyone involved would have been severe, facing the prospect of a serious criminal conviction for the rest of their lives.

An appeal has also been issued via Greater Manchester Police’s Leigh, Atherton and Tyldesley Facebook site.

Mindy Johnstone said on the site: “This is a massive problem in Platt Bridge, we had oranges thrown at our car several times.”

She feared that her two young sons could have been seriously hurt if the fruit had smashed her car windows.

Pamela Allibone added: “I live in Moss Lane and I’ve reported these kids again and again. I’ve even had CCTV of them and nothing from the police.”

Earlier this year firefighters complained after an engine was targeted by stone-throwing youths while attending a nuisance blaze in Platt Bridge.

An emergency crew was pelted with missiles and met with a tirade of abuse while dealing with the incident in Lune Road. This followed a similar incident iun Tyldesley earlier the same week, where firefighters were met with a hail of bottles and stones.

Police have asked anyone with any information regarding the latest Platt Bridge incident to contact them on either 0161 856 7225 or the non-emergency forcewide number, 101, quoting log number 2330 of August 12.

Those wishing to pass on any details anonymously can also ring the Crimestoppers hotline on 0800 555 111.