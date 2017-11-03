Plans to extend controversial estate

A Wigan township could be set for further expansion as developers submit a full planning application for a previously approved site.

Developers Bloor Homes have submitted proposal which, if approved, would see 51 new homes added to a large building site on land to the south of Pepper Lane in Standish.

Overall planning permission for 300 homes granted back in January 2016 and work has begun, with builders putting up temporary road works back in July to get construction under way. But comprehensive planning documents now submitted by developer Bloor Homes reveal proposals to build another 51 houses at the site.

The design and access statement says: "The only substantive difference is that the currently proposed version of the scheme will result in a total of 351 residential properties across Bloor's overall site, which represents an uplift of 51 dwellings vis-a-vis the 300 units that are already approved under the reserved matters planning permission.

"The currently proposed iteration of the scheme contains a greater proportion of 3-bedroom family homes and a reduced proportion of larger 4-bedroom family homes than the earlier version. These changes have been made to the scheme to better reflect current local housing market."

Rapid expansion of Standish has already sparked fears among existing residents regarding traffic, local amenities and a loss of green space.