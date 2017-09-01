Plea for pony to be returned

A Wigan woman has been left devastated after her beloved pony was apparently stolen.

Shetland Pony Dolly was thought to have escaped from a field near Woodcock Drive in Platt Bridge, by getting through a broken fence along with two other horses.

But after appealing for information on social media, Dolly’s owner Jane o’Neill revealed the adult pony was later seen being lured away through a different part of town.

A distraught Jane said: “Someone contacted me to say they’d seen the horse being led on a rope through Platt Bridge. We’ve knocked on a few doors around there but heard nothing.”

After the new information came to light, Jane has reissued her appeal for anyone with information to come forward and reunite Dolly, a chestnut and white female, with her family.

Jane, from Hindley said: “Somebody must have her, and I just hope they are looking after her.”

“Dolly was a rescue pony and we’ve had her for four years. She’s family.”

She added: “She’s a pretty little pony, that’s the only reason I can think of why someone would steal her. Let’s just hope they’ve led her somewhere safe.”

Appealing directly to anyone who might have taken Dolly, Jane commented: “She doesn’t belong to you. She belongs with her family. It’s not like you can hide a horse, I just want her back.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police or call Jane directly on 07715444275.