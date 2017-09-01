Plea for pony to be returned

A Wigan woman has been left devastated after her beloved pony was apparently stolen.
Shetland Pony Dolly was thought to have escaped from a field near Woodcock Drive in Platt Bridge, by getting through a broken fence along with two other horses.
Other news: Village call to fight against more homes
But after appealing for information on social media, Dolly’s owner Jane o’Neill revealed the adult pony was later seen being lured away through a different part of town.
A distraught Jane said: “Someone contacted me to say they’d seen the horse being led on a rope through Platt Bridge. We’ve knocked on a few doors around there but heard nothing.”
After the new information came to light, Jane has reissued her appeal for anyone with information to come forward and reunite Dolly, a chestnut and white female, with her family.
Jane, from Hindley said: “Somebody must have her, and I just hope they are looking after her.”
“Dolly was a rescue pony and we’ve had her for four years. She’s family.”
She added: “She’s a pretty little pony, that’s the only reason I can think of why someone would steal her. Let’s just hope they’ve led her somewhere safe.”
Appealing directly to anyone who might have taken Dolly, Jane commented: “She doesn’t belong to you. She belongs with her family. It’s not like you can hide a horse, I just want her back.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact the police or call Jane directly on 07715444275.
Almost Done!
Registering with Wigan Today means you're ok with our terms and conditions.