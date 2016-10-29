Plenty of spirits in this boozer!

A pub landlord has thrown down the gauntlet to other Wigan watering holes by turning his venue into a spectacular Halloween den of horror.

Chris Tolley, who took over The Wellfield Hotel in Beech Hill earlier this year, has created a spectacular spooky display based on comedy-horror movie Hocus Pocus.

The pub now has some new regulars in the shape of three witches sat around a cauldron, a giant spider and various other ghouls and ghosts.

Chris has also used technology to ensure some of the displays move and emit a range of spine-chilling noises.

The displays have already impressed and slightly terrified several people who have visited the pub, including local councillor Phyll Cullen.

Chris said: “We’ve gone all out. This is, 100 per cent, the best-dressed pub in Wigan.”

The Wellfield Hotel is staging Halloween parties for adults tonight and children on Sunday afternoon.